BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Dozens of protesters gathered outside of the U.S. embassy in Beit Aoukar on Sunday to demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century” peace plan.

According to reports from the area, the protest took place in front of the main checkpoint to the embassy.

The Lebanese General Security Forces were present at the protest to monitor the crowd.

Some protesters began shaking the barbed wire fence in front of the embassy, prompting an increase in security.

