BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The media office of the Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, denied on Monday, the rumors that the head of the Lazar financial consulting firm transmitted the coronavirus to the premier and some ministers last week.

The statement added that “to clarify the truth, the representative of Lazar is not infected with the coronavirus based on medical analysis conducted in France, and therefore this news does not relate to the truth.

The Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, announced the general mobilization against the coronavirus in the country until March 29.

According to the Lebanese National Agency, Diab called for “solidarity in facing the crisis, and for the highest levels of mobilization to control the coronavirus epidemic.”

