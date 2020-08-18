BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, ruled out on Monday that the Beirut Port explosion was caused by a warehouse filled with Hezbollah’s weapons.

President Aoun indicated in an interview with the Italian “Corriere della Sera”, as reported by Reuters, that the investigation will include all possibilities despite his assurance that the explosion was not caused by a weapons warehouse belonging to Hezbollah.

The Lebanese President said that Hezbollah was not storing weapons at the port, which was indicated by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, earlier this month.

In response to the newspaper’s question about the matter, Aoun stressed, “It is impossible, but serious events such as this one sharpen the spirit and the imagination.”

President Aoun confirmed that investigations are underway to fin out whether the explosion was a result of negligence, an accident, or external interference.

“Although it seems like an accident, I want to avoid accusing me of not hearing all the voices,” he explained.

“A lot of people talked about seeing planes in the sky over the harbor just before the explosion,” the Lebanese {resident said, “and although this conversation is not very reliable, it must be heard.”

Thus far, the Lebanese authorities have yet to come to a conclusion regarding the source of the explosion.