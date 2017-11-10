BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Lebanese President, General Michel ‘Aoun, told Saudi Arabia’s Charge d’Affaires, Walid Bukhari, that the way Saad Hariri resigned from his post was ‘unacceptable.’

President ‘Aoun added that Hariri must return to Lebanon.

Saad Hariri resigned from his post as Lebanese Prime Minister while making an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia last Saturday.

Since his resignation, there has been much speculation that Hariri was forced to resign from his post by the Saudi regime; however, this not confirmed or denied by the former PM’s political party.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Intense battle ongoing north of Albukamal as Syrian Army troops attempt to advance

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz