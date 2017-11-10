BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Lebanese President, General Michel ‘Aoun, told Saudi Arabia’s Charge d’Affaires, Walid Bukhari, that the way Saad Hariri resigned from his post was ‘unacceptable.’

President ‘Aoun added that Hariri must return to Lebanon.

Saad Hariri resigned from his post as Lebanese Prime Minister while making an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia last Saturday.

Since his resignation, there has been much speculation that Hariri was forced to resign from his post by the Saudi regime; however, this not confirmed or denied by the former PM’s political party.