BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that Hezbollah is not leading the government, stressing that they are required to put an end to the current crisis.
READ ALSO: Lebanon cancels WhatsApp tax amid wide-scale protests
Aoun said, in an interview with a magazine on Saturday, that “Hezbollah does not lead the new government, and this government is required to work to put an end to the current economic crisis and take broad economic and financial measures for this purpose.”
Aoun continued, according to the LBC, that “the Taif Agreement has greatly reduced the powers of the President of the Republic, and as a result the Council of Ministers is responsible for the procedural authority.”
“As for the sectarian system, it is part of the existing Lebanese system as a whole. We must make a change in our basic laws with the aim of achieving a civil system,” he continued.
He pointed out, “This requires a review of the personal status laws. It is not acceptable that there are several personal status laws to which citizens are subjected to.”
He revealed that “it is not possible under the current circumstances to reach such an issue.”
Last Thursday, the government of Lebanon adopted a rescue plan aimed at lifting the country from the worst financial and economic crisis it has faced in decades.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.