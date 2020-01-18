Protesters from across Lebanon flocked to Beirut earlier in the day to attend the “Saturday of outrage” rally near the parliament building against economic mismanagement and the weakening national currency.
Clashes with law enforcement ensued as protesters were throwing stones and metal rods at officers and eventually attempted to storm the fences of the parliament building.
Police used tear gas and water cannons in response, the Sputnik correspondent reported.
Mass protests in Lebanon began in October amid a crippling economic crisis.
People have been demanding urgent reforms to end the deepening liquidity crisis, which the country’s president, Michel Aoun, has blamed on sanctions. The resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s government last fall failed to remove people from the streets.
On 14 January, anti-government protesters reportedly gave Diab 48 hours to form a new cabinet. A government that satisfies all the political parties has still not been formed. People remain in the streets and are demanding reforms amid a protracted economic and financial crisis.
Source: Sputnik
