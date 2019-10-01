BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has issued a statement after a New York Times article revealed that the Future Movement leader sent nearly $16 million to a South African model.
“What ever they are campaigning against me and whatever they say or write, I will continue to work and I will not stop,” the Lebanese premier said on Tuesday.
Hariri chose not to discuss the topic any further and shifted his attention to the ongoing economic crisis inside Lebanon.
The Lebanese Prime Minister reiterated his stance “to achieve the desired reforms to advance the country and overcome the difficult crisis we are going through.”
