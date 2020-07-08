BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The entrance to Rafic Hariri International Airport witnessed on Wednesday, a large protest against the visit of the commander of the Central Region of the American Army.

According to reports, the demonstrators blocked the road in protest of the commander of the U.S. Army’s Central Command Kenneth Franklin McKenzie to Lebanon.

Protesters waved flags and banners in support of a number of Lebanese groups, including Hezbollah, and the Lebanese Communist Party.

This latest protest at the Rafic Hariri International Airport comes at a time when Lebanon experiences an economic crisis that has not only affected the country’s currency, but also the energy sector.

Advertisements