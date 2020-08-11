BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – On Tuesday, a Lebanese newspaper revealed the potential candidate for the next prime minister of the Lebanese government, after Hassan Diab announced the resignation of the government and its transformation into a caretaker government.
The Al-Joumhouria newspaper reported that ex-prime minister Saad Hariri is the most likely replacement, but the matter is not definitively settled, as reliable sources have confirmed that this matter needs serious consultations, especially since Hariri has certain conditions that he previously had announced it before the formation of the current government.
Citing government sources, Al-Joumhouria said that consultations will take place at a rapid pace in order to combat the ongoing economic crisis and upheaval inside the country.
It should be noted that Saad Hariri previously said he was not interested in the premiership, especially after the collapse of his prior government.
On Monday, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced resignation of his government; this was preceded by the resignation of several ministers and parliamentarians.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.