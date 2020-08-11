BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – On Tuesday, a Lebanese newspaper revealed the potential candidate for the next prime minister of the Lebanese government, after Hassan Diab announced the resignation of the government and its transformation into a caretaker government.

The Al-Joumhouria newspaper reported that ex-prime minister Saad Hariri is the most likely replacement, but the matter is not definitively settled, as reliable sources have confirmed that this matter needs serious consultations, especially since Hariri has certain conditions that he previously had announced it before the formation of the current government.

Citing government sources, Al-Joumhouria said that consultations will take place at a rapid pace in order to combat the ongoing economic crisis and upheaval inside the country.

It should be noted that Saad Hariri previously said he was not interested in the premiership, especially after the collapse of his prior government.

On Monday, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced resignation of his government; this was preceded by the resignation of several ministers and parliamentarians.