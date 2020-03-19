BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Lebanese Minister of Parliament Walid Soukariyeh told Sputnik Arabic on Thursday that the former head of the infamous Khiam Prison and member of the Israeli-backed South Lebanese Army (SLA), Amer al-Fakhoury, is a criminal and deserves execution, not his release.

“The Israeli pressure is clear. An American delegate visited Lebanon and informed the government and the President of the Republic that Fakhoury is an American citizen and we want him,” Soukariyeh said.

Soukariyeh pointed out that “it is possible that it is the Israeli intelligence that is demanding it by pressuring the United States to demand it, and they exerted pressure on the Lebanese state, and they are able to pressure and threaten the economy and their support for the Lebanese Army.”

“The United States is capable of threatening from various doors, and it is possible that the political authority does not want to enter into a battle and defy America,” he continued.

The Lebanese deputy described the transfer of Amer Fakhoury to the American embassy as a “smuggling operation abroad.”

The military court recently issued a ruling that ended the detainment of Fakhoury, in regards to the the case of kidnapping, arresting and torturing Lebanese citizens in Al-Khiam Prison in 1998, which resulted in the death of two of them.

In spite of the decision to prevent Fakhoury’s travel, Al-Mayadeen said that “an American military plane landed near the American embassy in Awkar, where the agent Amer al-Fakhouri is,” pointing out that the plane took off after a few minutes. From landing in the vicinity of the embassy.”

