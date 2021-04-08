BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe revealed on Tuesday that President Michel Aoun called Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to discuss the file of demarcating the maritime borders between the two countries.

In his interview with the MTV News, Wehbe said that Aoun stressed during the call that “Lebanon will not accept diminishing its sovereignty in water,” stressing that his country “adheres to the demarcation of the borders and calls on the Syrian side to negotiate.”

Wehbe stressed that “the last medicine is to resort to international courts, but today we are not about to attack Syria.”

The Lebanese minister revealed that the Syrian government sent a memorandum to Lebanon in May 2019, in which it requested a meeting to discuss the demarcation of the border between the two countries, and that the Lebanese side welcomed this meeting, but it did not happen.

Wehbe announced on Sunday that the current time is “appropriate” to negotiate the demarcation of the maritime borders between Lebanon and Syria.

“Both Syria and Lebanon presented a map showing the borders of the special territorial waters, and the Lebanese map contradicted the Syrian map,” the official Lebanese National News Agency quoted Wehbe as saying.

He added that Lebanon had submitted its map in 2011 before Syria, which it objected to in 2014.

