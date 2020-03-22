BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Lebanon has risen to 248, Sunday, after the Lebanese Health Ministry announced another infection earlier today.

In response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Lebanese military has been deployed to several parts of the country, including the capital city of Beirut,

The Lebanese Army’s ground and air troops have been seen conducting patrols across the country over the last few hours, with their personnel urging the country’s population to return to their homes until further notice.

Lebanese military choppers were filmed on Sunday calling on residents of Lebanon to head home in order to prevent the spread the virus:

