BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 A.M.) – The Lebanese military contacted the U.S. Coalition this week to ask for air cover as their forces prepare to attack the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions in the Ras Ba’albak region of the Beqa’a Governorate, Naharnet reported this morning.

“Contacts with the Russians and Americans, with regard to the situation on the Lebanese border, are underway in a bid to make Moscow pressure its allies in Syria and Iran and make the Syrian regime and Hizbullah accept that the international coalition provides an air coverage for the Lebanese army’s battle against the IS,” Al-Joumhouriya Daily reported, as quoted by Naharnet.

“This explains the delay in the army’s operation,” added the daily, “however, an approval has not been confirmed yet.”

Since the Lebanese military lacks fighter jets, their High Command have been forced to seek foreign assistance in regards to carrying out airstrikes against terrorist forces occupying parts of the country.

Unlike the previous offensive in the ‘Arsal Barrens, the Lebanese Army will be carrying out this upcoming operation without the help of Hezbollah and the Syrian Air Force.

Lebanese rulers should know clearly they will always be as a by the way to western nations.Israel is more important to western countries.Lebanon would be wise not to burn its bridges with other nations as they seek to please trump!!

Lebanon needs to get rid of these US shills in their government.

this is ridiculous for saa ,saaf ,ruaf and hezb not to assist ,would they prefer coalition flying in that arena?? and will syria allow them to operate there??? the lebanese should ask syria/russia for air cover instead of legitimizing the western hordes ,i bet this was hariri asking this shit

pussies

