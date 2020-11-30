BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – On Monday, the Lebanese Army Command announced that military aircraft will carry out night sorties starting at 17:00 (Beirut time) for a period of three days.

“The air force will, on November 30, December 2 and 3, 2020, from 17:00 to 24:00, carry out night flights between the following air bases: Rayak, Hamat, Beirut, and Qlayaat,” the army said in a statement.

It is noteworthy that the Lebanese territories witnessed a large presence of Israeli warplanes on Monday, at medium and low altitudes, as the Israeli Air Force carried out mock raids over villages in southern Lebanon, reaching the capital Beirut and its suburbs.

This increase in air activity over Lebanon comes at a time of heightened tensions, especially after the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, on Friday, November 27.

Iran has accused Israel of playing a role in the assassination; however, they have yet to respond to the allegations.