BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad announced on Sunday, her resignation from Hassan Diab’s government.
The minister said in a statement: “I apologize to the Lebanese who were unable to fulfill their aspirations. Change has remained elusive, and since the reality did not match the ambitions, and after the horror of the Beirut disaster, I submit my resignation from the government.”
The Prime Minister said yesterday in a speech coinciding with popular protests, that he would propose early parliamentary elections to the Council of Ministers on Monday, stressing that Lebanon can only get out of its structural crisis by holding early parliamentary elections to produce a new political class.
He said, “I am ready to take responsibility for two months so that they agree to solve the crisis.”
Abdel-Samad’s resignation from the government comes a day after the resignation of five Lebanese parliamentarians.
