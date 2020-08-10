BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Minister of Health Hamad Hassan announced after leaving the government session that the government of President Hassan Diab had resigned, pointing out that the people knew the perpetrators of the crime of the port explosion.
He added that “the resignation is not an evasion of responsibility.”
According to a government source, the official announcement for the resignation is coming shortly.
The resignation of the government comes just hours after the Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni announced that he was stepping down from his position.
Wazni was a major negotiator with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a key player in the restructuring of the government’s finances.
Share this article:
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.