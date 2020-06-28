BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese media reported on Sunday that the Lebanese Foreign Ministry sent a special summons to the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in light of the related events that took place on Saturday.

LBCI reported that the Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti summoned the American Ambassador to the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beirut.

According to the LBCI sources, the minister will even meet the American ambassador tomorrow, Monday, at three in the afternoon to inform her that, according to the Vienna Agreement, an ambassador may not interfere in the internal affairs of another country and her speech may not include incitement of the Lebanese people.

On Saturday, a judge issued a decree banning the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon from making media statements.

The ban came after Shea said on Friday that “the Lebanese do not suffer from Washington’s policy but rather decades of corruption”, stressing that “Washington is one of the biggest supporters of Lebanon.”

Source: LBCI

