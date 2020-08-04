BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – On Monday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, explaining his move with the “absence of an effective will to achieve comprehensive structural reform.”

In the resignation statement, he said: “I carried great hopes for change and reform, but the reality aborted the fetus of hope in making promising beginnings from the womb of the traumatic ends.”

He said: “Lebanon today is not the Lebanon that we loved and wanted it as a beacon and a model … Lebanon today is slipping into a failed state, God willing.”

Hitti explained that he decided to resign “after thinking and being honest with himself, and that my duties could not be performed in these fateful historical circumstances and in the absence of a vision for Lebanon in which I believe in a free, active, and radiant homeland in its Arab environment and in the world.”

He concluded even by saying: “I participated in this government out of work with one employer named Lebanon, and I found in my country employers and contradictory interests, if they did not meet about the interest and rescue of the Lebanese people, then the boat, God willing, will drown everyone.”

