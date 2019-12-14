BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, announced on Saturday that his organization will not participate in the next government, stressing his refusal to form a mixed government of technocrats and politicians.
After meeting with former Minister Ghattas Khoury, a delegate from President Saad Hariri, Geagea said, “there is no solution except with an independent government of specialists. This will translate into all of our political positions, and we will participate in parliamentary consultations, and the final decision on the nomination will be taken by the powerful bloc of the republic.”
He considered that the issue of forming a government is still at the beginning “because some parties still insist on its position with a government as well as previous governments.”
Talks between the main parties in Lebanon are facing a dead-end since Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister on October 29, amid massive protests against the ruling elite, which have long been marked by sectarian and political divisions.
Since October 17, Lebanon has witnessed widespread popular protests, calling for the dissolution of parliament, early elections, and the abolition of the sectarian quota system in politics, as many see it as a reason for the ineffectiveness of the government.
