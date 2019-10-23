BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – A Lebanese civilian managed to shoot down an Israeli spy drone over the town of Kafr Kala on Wednesday, the Lebanese Army said in a communique.
According to the army report, the civilian spotted the drone along the border town before shooting it down with a hunting rifle.
اصطياد المسيرة الاسرائيلية بالفيديو 👇 pic.twitter.com/HIqlNDnpel
— الزعيم (@zaaeim) October 23, 2019
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would later release a statement confirming that their drone had fallen into Lebanese territory; however, they did not provide any details.
“A short while ago, during routine security activity, an IDF drone fell adjacent to Israel’s border with Lebanon, within Lebanese territory.”
In September, the Lebanese Army claimed Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel in an anti-Hezbollah operation that triggered forest fires. In response, several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon to target facilities in northern Israel.
The long-standing tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based movement Hezbollah escalated in August after an Israeli drone strike on a media office belonging to the movement near the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
The attack was followed by another one on Palestinian military positions in eastern Lebanon.
Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country’s sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.