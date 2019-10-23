BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – A Lebanese civilian managed to shoot down an Israeli spy drone over the town of Kafr Kala on Wednesday, the Lebanese Army said in a communique.

According to the army report, the civilian spotted the drone along the border town before shooting it down with a hunting rifle.

اصطياد المسيرة الاسرائيلية بالفيديو 👇 pic.twitter.com/HIqlNDnpel — الزعيم (@zaaeim) October 23, 2019

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would later release a statement confirming that their drone had fallen into Lebanese territory; however, they did not provide any details.

“A short while ago, during routine security activity, an IDF drone fell adjacent to Israel’s border with Lebanon, within Lebanese territory.”

In September, the Lebanese Army claimed Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel in an anti-Hezbollah operation that triggered forest fires. In response, several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon to target facilities in northern Israel.

The long-standing tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based movement Hezbollah escalated in August after an Israeli drone strike on a media office belonging to the movement near the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The attack was followed by another one on Palestinian military positions in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country’s sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.