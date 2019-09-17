BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The hearing of Amer Elias Fakhoury, the former commander of a military battalion in the Israeli-backed South Lebanese Army (SLA), has begun this morning in Beirut, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

“Military Investigation Judge, Najat Abu Shakra, has begun questioning Amer Elias Fakhoury, the former commander of the Israeli enemy-linked al-Khiam jail,” an NNA correspondent at the courthouse reported.

“Charges pressed against Fakhoury by the military prosecution are related to collaboration with the Israeli enemy, acquirement of the Israeli citizenship, residence in the occupied lands, as well as to the torture and killing of Lebanese citizens,” they added.

Fakhoury, who fled to Israel after the withdrawal of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from Lebanon, was believed to have lived in both Israel and the United States after the collapse of the South Lebanese Army.

The former SLA officer attempted to enter Lebanon using a U.S. passport last week and was quickly flagged down by the Lebanese General Security; however, he was allowed to pass through after they seized his passport.

Some civil activists have argued that Fakhoury’s 20-year prison sentence should be suspended because of the amount of time that has passed; however, others have argued that he is wanted for crimes that stem from his time as the commander of the notorious Al-Khiam Prison.

