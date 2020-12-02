BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese Army Command announced this evening that “4 Israeli reconnaissance aircraft violated the Lebanese airspace and carried out a circular flight over the southern regions, then left the airspace over the town of Yaroun.”

The army said in a statement that the first Israeli reconnaissance aircraft “violated the Lebanese airspace on December 1, 2020, at 22.50 from the town of Aitaroun, and carried out a circular flight over the southern regions, then left the airspace on 12/2/2020 at 03.25 hours over the town of Yaroun.”

The army continued: “On December 2, 2020, a similar enemy plane violated the Lebanese airspace at 03.55 hours over the town of Aitaroun, and carried out a circular flight over the southern regions, then left the airspace at 05.35 hours over the aforementioned town.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It also stated that “on December 1, 2020, from 10.40 until 19.10, two air violations were recorded by two Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft, during which they carried out circular flights over the southern regions,” stressing that “the matter is being followed up in coordination with the United Nations Interim Forces at Lebanon”.

In the context, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that “an intense flight of hostile warplanes over the areas of Nabatiyeh and Iqlim al-Tuffah, the skies of the western sector and the villages and towns of Soor district at medium altitude.”

No further details were released.