BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese Army Command denied the validity of the news circulating and the allegations made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the presence of weapons and ammunition in the Ba’abda-Luweizeh area of Mount Lebanon.
The Lebanese Army published a statement on its Twitter page confirming that the aforementioned allegations are invalid.
They addressed the people in the area and assured them that the rumors were false and directly mentioned the Israeli Prime Minister, who they said was the source of the claim.
الاستماع الى أعضاء بلدية بعبدا- اللويزة#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmyhttps://t.co/dVKtiR98iO pic.twitter.com/A8frD0juck
— الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) August 18, 2020
The statement pointed out that the Intelligence Directorate further investigated the area and verified that the claims were indeed false.
On Tuesday, the Israeli Army’s chief-of-staff, Avivi Kochavi, made similar claims, as he alleged missiles were being hidden in residential areas.
