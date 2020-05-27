BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese Army Command announced that a military unit belonging to the armed forces removed pipelines used to smuggle diesel fuel at the Lebanese-Syrian northern border, in the Al-Beqa’a area.

According to the army, approximately 30 meters of pipes were confiscated inside Lebanese territory.

This step comes within the framework of the continuous efforts made by the army units to combat smuggling at the Lebanese-Syrian borders, and to control them with all available capabilities.

