BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The U.S. has donated 150 Humvees to the Lebanese Army, the military said in a communique on Wednesday evening.

The Lebanese Army said the U.S. also provided them with more than 5 million rounds of ammunition, along with night vision goggles and radios.

This latest transfer of military equipment to Lebanon comes months after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to halt the transfer of weapons to the Levantine state because of Hezbollah’s presence.

Since 2006, the U.S. has provided Lebanon with more than $2 billion in military assistance. Lebanon receives most of their weapons and military equipment from the U.S. and several Western nations.

