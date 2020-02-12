BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Lebanese Army opened fire on an Israeli drone that was seen flying over the Mays Al-Jabal area of southern Lebanon this evening, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

According to NNA, the drone was not hit by the Lebanese military’s gunfire, but it was forced to return to the Upper Galilee region.

“The aircraft immediately returned to the occupied Palestinian territories amid a security deployment by the Lebanese Army and UNIFIl forces in the aforementioned area,” the agency added.

