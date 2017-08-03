BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Lebanese Army carried out a vicious attack against the so-called Islamic State (ISIL), Thursday, targeting the terrorist group’s positions along the Syrian border.

Lebanese Army units pounded the Ras Ba’albak area of the Beqa’a Governorate, hitting several of the Islamic State’s trenches that were built over the last two years.

With Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s recent departure from the ‘Arsal Barrens, the Lebanese Army has begun concentrating their efforts on the Ras Ba’albak area, which is filled with Islamic State terrorists.

Initially, the Lebanese Army was scheduled to carry out the Ras Ba’albak offensive last week; however, it was called for unspecified reasons.