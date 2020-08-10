BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Lebanese Army issued a statement on Sunday, about reports that alleged tunnels belonging to a Lebanese organization were found under the site of the devastating explosion that rocked the port of the capital, Beirut, last Tuesday.
In the statement posted on its Facebook page, the Lebanese Army stated that its command “charges that it categorically denies” the validity of these allegations, which were circulated by some media outlets and social networking sites.
The Lebanese Army Command stated that the waste in the Beirut Port includes an underground building to manage it, where access to the operations room is accessed through a tunnel that extends from the eastern entrance to the waste in the west.
The statement emphasized that employees rotate around the clock to work in the operating room that contains the operating systems of the elevators inside the silos.
The Army Command renewed its call to the media and social networking sites to “not be drawn into rumors, to be dragged into incorrect information, and to return to those concerned for any inquiries.”
Some newspapers alleged that the underground facility belonged to Hezbollah, which led to a number of claims that the Lebanese organization had a role in the explosion at the port last Tuesday.
