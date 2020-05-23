BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Lebanese Army announced on Friday, the closure of five illegal crossings used for smuggling between Lebanon and Syria.
In a statement, the army indicated that it closed five illegal crossings used for smuggling by placing concrete blocks and lifting earthen berms.
The statement said that a unit from the army arrested two people in the Hermel area, seized a truck and a pick-up truck loaded with foodstuffs on the Lebanese-Syrian northern border, and another person was arrested while smuggling a Hyundai car to Syrian territory, as well as seizing a pick-up truck with two Kalashnikovs.
Those arrested were referred to the competent judicial authorities.
The Supreme Council of the Lebanese Defense has decided to intensify the monitoring and prosecution against violators, smugglers and partners, in accordance with the laws in effect, and make all necessary efforts in coordination between the agencies concerned to control the borders to prevent the smuggling of goods and materials and the closure of all illegal crossings.
The Syrian authorities closed all land crossings with Lebanon, even for Syrian citizens, after the first case of the coronavirus was announced in Syria.
The National News Agency, quoting its source, revealed that Syria intends to reopen the border with Lebanon at the end of the month of Ramadan, as part of easing the precautionary measures related to the coronavirus
The governor of Damascus countryside, Alaa Ibrahim, also confirmed that the isolation of the Sayyeda Zainab area in Damascus countryside will be lifted after the completion of the surveys by the Syrian Ministry of Health.
