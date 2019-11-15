BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese Army arrested several protesters on Friday after their forces came under attack in a number of cities inside the country.
“While the army forces were carrying out their tasks opening roads in different Lebanese regions, some protesters attempted to attack and address them with provocative statements,” a military communique said on Friday, as reported by the National News Agency.
Consequently, a number of the soldiers sustained various bruises and injuries, which led to the arrest of 20 assailants who were later referred for further probing.
Meanwhile, nine of the protesters that were apprehended by the army have since been released, and seven have been kept for further investigations by the competent judiciary. Four of them, including a Syrian, have been referred to the military police after they were found to be involved in other offenses.
