BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese Army announced that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) violated the Blue Line along the border with Lebanon, on the border point of Ras al-Naqoura, on Thursday.
On Friday, the Lebanese Army published a new report in which it confirmed that an IDF patrol violated the Blue Line on Thursday.
The Lebanese army stated in its statement that the breach took place in front of the town of Ras al-Naqoura, on the border with Israel, for a distance of about 30 meters, then the patrol, consisting of five members, returned and withdrew towards the Israeli interior.
