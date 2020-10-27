BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – On Tuesday, Armenian parties and student organizations organized a demonstration in front of the Turkish embassy in Rabieh, to denounce the violation of the armistice agreement between Karabakh and Azerbaijan, and Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the conflict over the region.
According to the National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon, the large groups of young people affiliated with various Armenian parties and forces organized the protest to stand in front of the Turkish embassy in Rabieh.
The demonstrators threw stones at the security forces protecting the embassy, and fired firecrackers, and a stampede occurred between the two sides.
The protesters also burnt an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was captured on film during the demonstratio.
The demonstrators raised slogans denouncing Ankara’s policy and its direct support for Azerbaijan in its military battle in the Karabakh region.
