BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – A new video released this week showed the moment an Azerbaijani military chopper was shot down by the Armenian forces in Karabakh.

The video, which was first shared on Twitter via the Caucasus War Report, shows the Azerbaijani chopper attempting to make a crash landing after being hit by the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defense team.

First leaked video of an Azerbaijani helicopter getting shot down by Armenia during the Artsakh war. pic.twitter.com/OiKarg0WH6 — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) December 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The date of the video is unknown; however, it is believed to have taken place during the six-week-long conflict between the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region.

Over the course of this conflict, both Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the downing of several enemy warplanes and military aircraft. While very little footage was released to corroborate the claims, this new video of an Azerbaijani chopper crashing in Karabakh helps verify some of the reports that surfaced in the six-wee-long conflict.

The Second Karabakh War began on September 27th, 2020, when the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a powerful attack on the Artsakh Defense Army’s positions along the southern and northern fronts of this region.

The conflict would end on November 9th, 2020, after a tripartite meeting in Moscow was held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, along with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.