Abu Essa Alshikh, the leader of Liwa Suqour al-Sham has said that his forces will continue attacking pro-government forces despite the nationwide ceasefire.
The ceasefire has been holding in most parts of the Country, despite a few attacks, such as the bombing outside of a courthouse in Azaz.
