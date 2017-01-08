Abu Essa Alshikh, the leader of Liwa Suqour al-Sham has said that his forces will continue attacking pro-government forces despite the nationwide ceasefire.

The ceasefire has been holding in most parts of the Country, despite a few attacks, such as the bombing outside of a courthouse in Azaz.

Liwaa Suqour Asham rebels' leader vows to light up all frontlines against the government forces, considering the cease-fire as a bullshit. pic.twitter.com/pg2UjuHW7q — Majd Fahd (@Syria_Protector) January 8, 2017

