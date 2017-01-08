Abu Essa Alshikh, the leader of Liwa Suqour al-Sham has said that his forces will continue attacking pro-government forces despite the nationwide ceasefire.

The ceasefire has been holding in most parts of the Country, despite a few attacks, such as the bombing outside of a courthouse in Azaz.

1 Comment on "Leader of Liwa Suqour al-Sham vows to keep fighting SAA, despite ceasefire"

Nestor Arapa
Rusia a este grupo debe incluir en la lista para atacar sin contemplaciones.

08/01/2017 23:45
