BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) The lead rebel negotiator for the Free Syrian Army (FSA) was assassinated in the eastern Qalamoun region of Damascus this week after unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle.

The negotiator, Shaher Juma’a, secured the Dumayr deal with the Russian Reconciliation Center and Syrian military prior to his assassination today.

According to a military source in Damascus, Juma’a was traveling in a vehicle with another high ranking rebel commander, Hussein Sha’aban, when a masked man opened fire on the car from his motorcycle.

Sha’aban is also the brother of Ahmad Sha’aban, who is the leader of the Free Syrian Army’s Ahmad Al-‘Abdo Brigade.

The source added that the assassination attempt was aimed at killing Sha’aban and not Shaher; however, the latter was caught in the crossfire.

Hussein Sha’aban’s brother recently defected from the Free Syrian Army command to the Syrian Arab Army; it was reported that he and his fighters were preparing join the latter in battle.