BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) The lead rebel negotiator for the Free Syrian Army (FSA) was assassinated in the eastern Qalamoun region of Damascus this week after unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle.
The negotiator, Shaher Juma’a, secured the Dumayr deal with the Russian Reconciliation Center and Syrian military prior to his assassination today.
According to a military source in Damascus, Juma’a was traveling in a vehicle with another high ranking rebel commander, Hussein Sha’aban, when a masked man opened fire on the car from his motorcycle.
Sha’aban is also the brother of Ahmad Sha’aban, who is the leader of the Free Syrian Army’s Ahmad Al-‘Abdo Brigade.
The source added that the assassination attempt was aimed at killing Sha’aban and not Shaher; however, the latter was caught in the crossfire.
Hussein Sha’aban’s brother recently defected from the Free Syrian Army command to the Syrian Arab Army; it was reported that he and his fighters were preparing join the latter in battle.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.