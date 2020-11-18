BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Khaled Al-Zaidi, the lawyer for the family of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi, stated that the failure to release Al-Saadi Gaddafi so far constitutes a full-fledged crime and a hindrance to the implementation of court rulings.

Al-Zaidi said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday: “Although more than three years have passed since the verdict issued by the Tripoli Court of Appeals, the Criminal Chamber, acquitting Al-Saadi Gaddafi for the charge of killing the player Bashir Al-Rayani / Although the verdict is final and is the title of the truth and that he should have been released immediately.”

He continued: “But this did not happen, and also despite the issuance of a decision by the Attorney General in Tripoli to implement the court ruling, the authorities concerned with his release did not implement the ruling.”

Al-Zaidi stressed that “this behavior constitutes a criminal offense in order to obstruct the implementation of judicial rulings and suspend the provisions of a judicial facility in the implementation of its tasks assigned to it.”

He added: “Although we filed a complaint with the Attorney General about this fully-fledged crime, and we asked to investigate it, more than two years have passed since the submission of this complaint, but we did not see anything new. Rather, some parties called on the Al-Saadi Gaddafi family to pay the blood money to the Al-Rayani family, and this is contrary to the rulings issued. It is well known that blood money constitutes a punishment because it is included in the law on retribution and blood money.”