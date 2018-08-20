Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov (Photo by Alexander Shcherbak/TASS)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that there was a “secret UN directive” on Syria during a press conference after talks with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow on Monday.

Lavrov explained that in October 2017, the Political Department of the UN Secretariat “issued and distributed throughout the UN system a secret directive prohibiting organisations belonging to its system from participating in any projects to restore the Syrian economy.”

“A condition was put forward that only after the progress in so-called political transition is achieved, it would be possible to rebuild Syria,” Lavrov continued.

Russia’s top diplomat wondered why the UN Security Council, which “is directly involved in the Syrian settlement,” was not informed and why “such decisions are made without an open, objective analysis of the situation on the ground?”

Lavrov also mentioned that he discussed the issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“I am convinced that everyone will agree that it is unacceptable for one group of countries in their own selfish geopolitical interests to try to manipulate the secretariats of international organisations, whose staff should be impartial and independent,” Lavrov concluded.

 

Source: Ruptly

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 273
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    273
    Shares
ALSO READ  Syrian Army cracks ISIL's lines in southern Syria (video)
News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

6
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Daeshbags SuxRussiann.md.148 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

u.n. is a true blue zio lapdog – accomplice to all war crimes and evil committed by the zio h**l bound illegitimate entities

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-20 21:55
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yeah? Let’s UN pull out, then You’ll have 5 millions Syrian refugees and 5 millions Palestinian refugees starving, and guess which country is paying the more for them?
USA baby!

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-21 09:06
Russian
Guest
Russian
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Stop your zionist propaganda.
You must know that in majority of cultures the zionism is recognised as the THE fascist ideology.
Being a zionist is worse that being a paederast.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-21 10:24
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FlorianGeyer
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The US and EU +UK leaders are very bad losers indeed.
Just like spoilt children.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-21 01:23
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You’re really outta reality! It’s a total bias from Lavrov! It’d took 90 years of the budget of the most expensive UN activity (peace-keeping) to pay for Syria’s rebuilt if the fights stop NOW… In fact, the bill will surely rise to $500-600bln until sanctions push Qatar, Turkey and Iran into stop pouring petrodollars on the fire, so, some “secret directive prohibiting organisations belonging to its system from participating in any projects to restore the Syrian economy” while UN has ZERO budget to fund any action like this is a PR stunt that will surely take on any simpleton I… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-21 11:17
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Willing Conscience
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Lavrov’s criticizing the UN without including the US, that’s very curious, I wonder why. The US under Obama began the mantra of “no rebuilding of Syria with Assad in charge” and it still hasn’t changed under Trumps administration, the UN are only following the US’s orders after all, so why would Lavrov not mention that. Maybe Trumps about to change that old mantra, maybe his new friend Putin’s finally set him straight, maybe he’s pointed out just how much cash is really going to flow through the coffers of Syria. Putin’s probably told him how all the streets will literally… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-21 12:10