BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that there was a “secret UN directive” on Syria during a press conference after talks with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow on Monday.

Lavrov explained that in October 2017, the Political Department of the UN Secretariat “issued and distributed throughout the UN system a secret directive prohibiting organisations belonging to its system from participating in any projects to restore the Syrian economy.”

“A condition was put forward that only after the progress in so-called political transition is achieved, it would be possible to rebuild Syria,” Lavrov continued.

Russia’s top diplomat wondered why the UN Security Council, which “is directly involved in the Syrian settlement,” was not informed and why “such decisions are made without an open, objective analysis of the situation on the ground?”

Lavrov also mentioned that he discussed the issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“I am convinced that everyone will agree that it is unacceptable for one group of countries in their own selfish geopolitical interests to try to manipulate the secretariats of international organisations, whose staff should be impartial and independent,” Lavrov concluded.

Source: Ruptly

