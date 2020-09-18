Iran has repeatedly indicated readiness to establish an equitable dialogue with the United States, and Russia is ready to provide assistance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview, stressing that sanctions on the Middle Eastern country will never “work out.”

“Iran has declared readiness for dialogue many times, and it is still ready for dialogue, which certainly cannot be based on the ultimatums that the US side puts forward from time to time,” Lavrov said.

“We will be ready to contribute to the establishment of this dialogue. Jointly with European nations and the People’s Republic of China, we keep defending the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] on settling the Iranian nuclear problem, which was approved by the United Nations Security Council back in 2015 and which the US keeps destroying as part of its policy of demonizing Iran,” the Russian foreign minister added.

The UN Security Council keeps discussing the JCPOA, with “13 out of 15” countries speaking firmly against the attempts to undermine the Iran nuclear deal, according to Lavrov.

Russia’s top diplomat slammed the US attempts to set the dialogue on the Middle East’s and North Africa’s problems “on anti-Iranian track.”

“This is a dead-end track. The sanctions aimed at choking Iran have never worked out and will not work out now,” Lavrov stressed.

The diplomat went on to say that Russia was going to seek further condemnation of unilateral sanctions, recalling a recent resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, in which it qualified the global coronavirus pandemic as “one of the greatest challenges in the history of the UN” and called for refraining from any unilateral measures that would impede the achievement of economic and social development, particularly in developing countries.

“The West remains deaf to these calls, although most of the UN member states supported these calls. We will seek further condemnation of this practice,” Lavrov said.

The minister added that the so-called US Caesar Act, signed in late 2019 by President Donald Trump, implied the introduction of sanctions, which Washington “would like to see as a suffocating instrument against the Syrian leadership.”

“These sanctions hit, first of all, ordinary people, citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Lavrov noted.

The Caesar Act affects almost all areas of Syria’s economy, as well as foreign companies and individuals who do businesses with Bashar Assad’s government. The law, which also impacts Syria’s neighboring Middle East countries came into effect on June 17.

Source: Sputnik