DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:15 A.M.) – For the first time since the outbreak of Syrian uprising in 2011, the Syrian Army has regained control of the Daraa al-Balad district following massive collapse of rebel groups.

Meanwhile, the government forces, accompanied by Russian Military Police, have entered the towns of Yadodeh, Tafas and Muzayreb of the western countryside of Daraa as per reconciliations agreements.

However, rebel forces still control several towns and villages within the same axis including Kafr Shams and Inkhil.

Both towns have previously agreed to surrender.

According to local sources, the al-Qaeda-linked Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham attempted to storm and seize an armory for the FSA-linked Ababeel Horan rebel group in Inkhil before the Syrian Army takes over the town. The assault was however repelled.

ranix
Guest
ranix
zio terrorists are so disunited – totally insane like their evil master funders

2018-07-13 12:04
When you know Iran created ISIS…
Remember : Zarqawi hid in Iran and was smuggled in Iraq by Quds-Forces 😉

2018-07-13 14:51
LOL!!!!!!!

2018-07-13 19:08
That map looks a lot better now, in two weeks I think it’ll be back to perfect.

2018-07-13 13:57
With a little luck, it’ll be faster.
X-fingers for the populations : a house without cockroaches is healthier for sure…

2018-07-13 14:52
Vote Down.

Past behavior is the best indicator of ones future behavior. I expect IDF soldiers perched upon observation posts in the Golan to watch innocent civilians be slaughtered by ISIS and Israel to rain missiles down upon the SAA trying to save them. “cockroaches” is relative word.

2018-07-13 18:13
The green may be gone by then. However, the gray is a very tough vermin. Most probably will take more time.

2018-07-13 15:08