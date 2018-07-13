DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:15 A.M.) – For the first time since the outbreak of Syrian uprising in 2011, the Syrian Army has regained control of the Daraa al-Balad district following massive collapse of rebel groups.

Meanwhile, the government forces, accompanied by Russian Military Police, have entered the towns of Yadodeh, Tafas and Muzayreb of the western countryside of Daraa as per reconciliations agreements.

However, rebel forces still control several towns and villages within the same axis including Kafr Shams and Inkhil.

Both towns have previously agreed to surrender.

According to local sources, the al-Qaeda-linked Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham attempted to storm and seize an armory for the FSA-linked Ababeel Horan rebel group in Inkhil before the Syrian Army takes over the town. The assault was however repelled.

Advertisements