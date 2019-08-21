BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a major victory in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week when the jihadist rebels abandoned several areas, including the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun.

Since the militant withdrawal from Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Arab Army has moved into the city and begun clearing the empty neighborhoods, while also securing other areas east of the city.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army has completed the siege of northern Hama after capturing several points near the town of Al-Ta’manah in the southern countryside of Idlib.

While Al-Ta’manah has not been captured, the Syrian Army has seized most of the points south and east of the town, leaving only a small area left under the control of the jihadist rebels.

At the same time, with the Ta’manah-Khan Sheikhoun Road closed off, the Turkish Armed Forces now find themselves encircled by the Syrian Arab Army at the town of Morek.

Turkey has already announced that they will not abandon their observation post at Morek, despite the recent militant setbacks.

The Turkish regime has also warned the Syrian military about “playing with fire” in this area, especially after the Syrian Air Force almost hit their military convoy in southern Idlib.

Discuss

Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
"the Turkish Armed Forces now find themselves encircled "

Easy : Erdogolum, GO HOME!

2019-08-21 22:39
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@AMS, the Sultan provided his Jihadi mercenaries with flesh shield and now tries to warn off the SAA attacks on his hired thugs.

Let the Turkish Armed Forces stay and watch when HTS is slaughtered. They are not part of the peace deal and all that are with them are fair game.

2019-08-21 23:18
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Sultan's armed forces will bug out despite all his rhetoric. He is putting on a show to stay in the good graces of his thugs. I have no proof but I think he cut a deal with China/Russia to give up Idlib. Once TIP is decimated its all down hill. Perhaps Kurds are tired of seeing their own displaced and work with SAA to clear the border.

2019-08-22 00:41
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
El mapa muestra una bonita imagen, cuartel de Erdogan encerrado junto a sus mercenarios, ahora el ejercito no debe dejar que entre nada de alimentos…

2019-08-21 23:17
Anon
Guest
Anon
What are they observing if they’re on the Syrian side of the conflict?
I’ll tell you what they’re observing, their newly acquired territory within another nation.

2019-08-21 22:56
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Erdogolum = Al Capone

2019-08-21 23:40
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
prince teutonic
Now Turds will have to buy food from SAA! 😉

2019-08-22 00:16