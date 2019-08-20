BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched their offensive on Sunday evening to capture the key city of Khan Sheikhoun from the jihadist rebel forces in southern Idlib.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to score several advances around Khan Sheikhoun’s western and northern axes, forcing the militants to abandon a number of points in the process.
In particular, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture the strategic hilltop of Talat Al-Nimr, which gave them complete fire control over the Khan Sheikhoun part of the Hama-Idlib Highway.
As shown in the map above, the Syrian Army has cutoff the Hama-Idlib Highway, while also narrowing the gap between their forces in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Once this gap closes, the Syrian Arab Army will have officially besieged all of the militant forces in the northern countryside of Hama; this also includes the Turkish Armed Forces at the Morek observation post.
A source from the Syrian Army said the Turkish military will not likely withdraw from this observation post, as they are allowed access to the Hama-Idlib Highway, per the Astana Peace Agreement.
At the same time, the Turkish Army has also established a new observation post north of Khan Sheikhoun.
The Syrian Army source says this new observation post is meant to block the military’s route along the Hama-Idlib Highway.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.