BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:05 P.M.) – The Syrian-Lebanese border is almost terrorist-free after the latest departure of Al-Qaeda linked militants from the ‘Arsal Barrens of east Lebanon.

On Monday, Hezbollah’s official media wing released a map of the Syrian-Lebanese border, showing the Islamic State’s (ISIL) remaining pocket in the Qalamoun Mountains.

In the coming weeks, the Syrian military and Hezbollah are set to begin their imperative offensive to liberate the Jarajeer and Al-Qarah barrens that are under the control of the Islamic State.

At the same time, the Lebanese Army is scheduled to resume their offensive to clear the Ras Ba’albak region.

Once these two areas are clear, the Islamic State will no longer have a presence along the Syrian-Lebanese border.