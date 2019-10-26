BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a major attack on the strategic town of Kabani and its surroundings last night in a bid to finally take control of this key area.

However, after several hours of fighting, the Syrian Arab Army was forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses at the hands of the jihadist rebels.

In a video released on Saturday, the Sputnik News Agency’s Arabic-language channel showed some of the Syrian Army’s battle with the jihadist rebels south of Kabani.

