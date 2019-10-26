BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a major attack on the strategic town of Kabani and its surroundings last night in a bid to finally take control of this key area.

However, after several hours of fighting, the Syrian Arab Army was forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses at the hands of the jihadist rebels.

In a video released on Saturday, the Sputnik News Agency’s Arabic-language channel showed some of the Syrian Army’s battle with the jihadist rebels south of Kabani.

Tristeza y pena, responsable de este desastre es Rusia por complacer siempre al gobierno Turco, antecedentes, el alto al fuego, dejar invadir Afrin, ahora dejar que los mercenarios de Erdogan invadan el norte de Al-Raqa y Al-Hasaka, el ejercito Sirio tiene que pedir permiso al gobierno Ruso para defenderse de los ataques.
Putín cuantas vidas mas quieres para que Siria pueda avanzar en su ofensiva y expulsar a los invasores.

2019-10-26 23:54