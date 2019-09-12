BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – An intense firefight broke out in eastern Aleppo this evening between the Kurdish-led forces and Turkish-backed militants.
According to local reports, the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) began clashing at the Hazwan axis west of Al-Bab city.
No casualties have been reported on either side.
Despite the implementation of a safe zone in northern Syria, the TFSA and YPG continue to clash in areas where there is an absence of U.S. troops.
The Turkish authorities view the YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as ‘terrorists’ loyal to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) that was at war with the Turkish military for several years in the 20th Century.
Turkey has also accused the U.S. of harboring sympathies for the YPG, while often claiming that Washington has sent weapons, including advanced missiles, to the Kurdish-led group.
Washington has denied these claims, adding that they are focused on defeating the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) with their partners from the multi-ethnic and multi-religious Syrian Democratic Forces.
