BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The former leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Ramadan Shalah, was buried on Sunday in the Syrian capital.
According to a local report, the late PIJ leader was previously hospitalized in Beirut before his death.
Born in 1958, Shalah spent most of his life fighting for the Palestinian cause and later became the leader of the PIJ.
During his time as leader of the PIJ, Shalah oversaw the operations of the organization from its headquarters in Damascus.
Shalah was considered one of the closest Palestinian leaders to Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah, as his group was armed and trained by the aforementioned countries and group.
In 2018, Shalah was replaced by deputy leader, Ziad Al-Nakhala, after reports surfaced about health-related issues.
Shalah was buried on Sunday in the southern Damascus district of Yarmouk, which has long been home to one of Syria’s largest Palestinian refugee camps.
Several Palestinian groups have paid tribute to the late PIJ commander, including the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud ‘Abbas who said that Palestine had “lost a great national figure.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.