BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The former leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Ramadan Shalah, was buried on Sunday in the Syrian capital.

According to a local report, the late PIJ leader was previously hospitalized in Beirut before his death.

Born in 1958, Shalah spent most of his life fighting for the Palestinian cause and later became the leader of the PIJ.

During his time as leader of the PIJ, Shalah oversaw the operations of the organization from its headquarters in Damascus.

Shalah was considered one of the closest Palestinian leaders to Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah, as his group was armed and trained by the aforementioned countries and group.

In 2018, Shalah was replaced by deputy leader, Ziad Al-Nakhala, after reports surfaced about health-related issues.

Shalah was buried on Sunday in the southern Damascus district of Yarmouk, which has long been home to one of Syria’s largest Palestinian refugee camps.

Several Palestinian groups have paid tribute to the late PIJ commander, including the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud ‘Abbas who said that Palestine had “lost a great national figure.”

