BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Experts from Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the destruction of 10 out of 12 chemical weapons facilities in Syria, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

According to these experts, the only 2 chemical weapons facilities that were not destroyed were currently inside opposition-controlled territory.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean the opposition was behind the attacks in Khan Sheikhoun earlier this month, it does raise questions about the fate of these last two chemical weapons facilities and whether or not they are still used.

On Tuesday, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, told reporters during his press conference with his Italian counterpart that the Syrian military was not to blame for the chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun and slammed the U.S.’ allegations against his government.

4 Comments on "Last two chemical weapons facilities in Syria belong to rebels: OPCW"

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Some say the UN is useless, OPCW is the proof it isn’t!

11/04/2017 22:42
Stern Daler
Serenity DbSx, any idea where OPCW reported this in original text?

11/04/2017 22:55
Mad Axe
Mad Axe
Here is more: https://southfront.org/syrian-government-is-ready-to-let-experts-examine-shayrat-airbase-for-chemical-weapons/

11/04/2017 23:28
Stern Daler
Nice find but was to be expected. AFAIK the weapon stores were hit and that can result in a catastrophe if chemical weapons were present.

p.s. Some claim the US war chief Trump used the missiles to get spies pardon inspectors into Syrian defense air ports.

Today 09:04
