BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Experts from Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the destruction of 10 out of 12 chemical weapons facilities in Syria, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

According to these experts, the only 2 chemical weapons facilities that were not destroyed were currently inside opposition-controlled territory.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean the opposition was behind the attacks in Khan Sheikhoun earlier this month, it does raise questions about the fate of these last two chemical weapons facilities and whether or not they are still used.

On Tuesday, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, told reporters during his press conference with his Italian counterpart that the Syrian military was not to blame for the chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun and slammed the U.S.’ allegations against his government.