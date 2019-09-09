BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – Last night, an unidentified warplane carried out airstrikes over the eastern Syria city of Albukamal, causing a number of explosions that were heard throughout the area.

According to Russia Today, an unnamed Iraqi security official confirmed the airstrikes, saying that at least 18 Iraqi fighters were killed in Albukamal.

The security official added that another 38 members of the unnamed Iraqi faction were wounded during the attack.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has confirmed the reports about the explosions; however, it is still not clear who carried out these airstrikes.

Many reports have claimed that Israeli drones were responsible for the attack, but nothing has been confirmed.

It is worth noting that Israeli drones were previously accused of carrying out a powerful attack over a Hashd Al-Sha’abi (var. Popular Mobilization Units) base in the Salaheddine Governorate of Iraq.

This alleged attack marked the first time in decades that the Israeli Armed Forces had carried out strikes inside Iraq.

Advertisements