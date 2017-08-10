BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIL) last stronghold, Ma’adan, in the southeastern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate is on the verge of falling to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), a military source told Al-Masdar on Wednesday night.

According to the military source, the Islamic State has already begun evacuating Ma’adan and moving many of their fighters to the Deir Ezzor Governorate, where they hope to fend off the Syrian military’s future assault.

For the Syrian Army, the liberation of Ma’adan will allow their forces to enter the Deir Ezzor Governorate’s northern axis  for the first time in years.

Unfortunately, the road to Deir Ezzor City will ongoing get tougher once they cross the provincial border, as the governorate’s northern terrain is rather rough and difficult to navigate through.

