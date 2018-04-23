DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:00 P.M.) – The last batch of militants has just left their former bastion in East Qalamoun region to Syria’s north under an evacuation deal with the Syrian government.
A convoy of 35 buses carrying up to 1078 of rebel fighters and their families headed to the northern city of Jarabulus after concluding an agreement with the Syrian government.
Militants who chose to stay will have their status legally settled and given full pardon in order to join the Syrian Army ranks.
With the last batch leaving the area, the whole East Qalamoun region has become entirely under the Syrian Army control.
Before evacuation, the surrendered militants handed over all their weapons and armories which contained huge quantities of ATGMs, ammunition, tanks and armored vehicles.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Army resumes military operations in the southern districts of Damascus still under ISIS control in order to enforce a similar evacuation deal.
