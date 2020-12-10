BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Assistant Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Wednsday that the last chance for the parties to the nuclear deal to return to their obligations is nearing.

During his meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Jagharyan, Abdollahian said:

“The Strategic Measures Law to cancel the embargo represents the last chance for the parties to the nuclear agreement to return to their obligations, which are about to expire.”

He continued, “Tehran and Moscow, fortunately, are taking firm steps in the practical path of strategic relations, and the parliamentary, political and economic relations of the two countries are growing, and the development of cultural relations is an appropriate infrastructure to enhance cooperation in a comprehensive manner.”

He added: “In addition to the American hostile behavior, the three European countries (France, Germany and Britain) have broken their pledges towards the Iranian people and have not practically maintained their obligations in the nuclear agreement, and in this context, the latest statement issued by them is also an ugly repetition of breaking the covenants.”

Source: Fars